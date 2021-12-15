 Skip to main content

Elbit Systems Bags $350M Contract To Supply Land Systems
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 6:21am   Comments
  • Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) has secured a contract valued at ~$350 million to supply an array of land systems to an international customer. The company will fulfill the contract over three years.
  • "This contract award attests to the competitive advantage of our diverse portfolio of land systems. We are witnessing a growing demand in this field as Armed Forces increasingly seek to adopt sophisticated networked capabilities that enhance mission effectiveness and reduce collateral damage, while also improving economic efficiency," said CEO Bezhalel Machlis.
  • Price Action: ESLT closed higher by 7.70% at $172.33 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

