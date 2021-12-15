 Skip to main content

Oracle Makes Cloud Region Debut In Nordics
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 6:38am   Comments
  • Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCLmarked its cloud region debut in the Nordics in Stockholm and Milan, Italy.
  • Oracle already has cloud regions in Germany, the Netherlands, France, the UK, and Switzerland in Europe. 
  • Reuters reports that including the two new regions, it will have facilities in 36 regions worldwide, with plans to add eight more by the end of next year.
  • Cloud computing companies have set up new data centers across Europe to cater to clients shifting from in-house digital storage and computing to leased cloud servers. The companies include Oracle, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google.
  • Oracle has already signed contracts with potential customers in Europe and aims to open a second region in France and one in Spain.
  • Price Action: ORCL shares traded higher by 0.31% at $100.20 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

