Morgan Stanley Argues Investors Are Overlooking Leading Data Platform Solutions Position
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss noted that data platform solutions contributed about 12% of Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) total revenue in the first half of 2021, up from about 10% in 2017.
  • Weiss also argued, "investors often overlook Microsoft's leading position here." 
  • Given Microsoft's data platform and related businesses, the largest of which include Azure Databases, Azure Analytics, SQL Server Database, and Power BI, Weiss sees the robust database demand environment being "a key source of upside entering 2022."  
  • Weiss has an Overweight rating and a $364 price target on Microsoft shares, implying a 7.2% upside.
  • Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 3.38% at $327.97 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

