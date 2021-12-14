 Skip to main content

Mullen Automotive Partners With Germany's ARRK For EV Lineup
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:23am   Comments
  • Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULNhas entered into a strategic partnership with ARRK, an automotive engineering company in Munich, Germany. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • ARRK will be supporting the engineering development of the Mullen FIVE vehicle for the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), body development with closures, high voltage battery housing, interior, chassis, thermal management, and infotainment for the next 3-year period.
  • Both the parties will initially work for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover and then move into future vehicles, including a seven-seat SUV program.
  • ARRK will assign up to 180 engineers to support Mullen's EV development.
  • Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 5.24% at $6.03 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

