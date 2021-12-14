Analyzing The Videogame Spending And Winners
NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said that U.S. November 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories fell 10% year on year, to $6.3 billion.
- The YTD consumer spending rose 9% Y/Y to $52.9 billion.
- Hardware dollar sales fell 38% Y/Y, leading the market to an overall 10% decline Y/Y.
- For November, the video game hardware dollar sales declined 38% Y/Y to $883 million.
- Nintendo Co Ltd's (OTC: NTDOY) Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars for November 2021 and 2021 YTD. Other companies in the video game console space include Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY).
- Activision Blizzard Inc's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Call of Duty: Vanguard" debuted as November's best-selling game in the U.S., instantly becoming the 2nd best-selling game of 2021 to date. It marked the 14th consecutive year for the "Call of Duty" game, ranking as the best-selling game of its release month.
- Electronic Arts Inc's (NASDAQ: EA) "Battlefield 2042" launched as the #2 best-selling game of November, ranking as the 6th best-selling game year to date.
- Xbox Game Studios' "Forza Horizon 5" set a new "Forza" franchise month sales record while ranking the 4th best-selling game of November 2021.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 1.46% at $59.56 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
