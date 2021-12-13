Booz Allen Adds Hawaii Facility To Support Indo-Pacific Missions
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) opened a new office in Honolulu, Hawaii, to support its Indo-Pacific missions.
- The facility supports 250 employees and offers a range of capabilities, including artificial intelligence (AI) and an innovation center.
- "With the Indo-Pacific region on the front line of the biggest defense pivots in years, our new office strengthens our ability to deliver capabilities that INDOPACOM can field immediately and scale quickly," commented SVP Rex Jordan.
- Price Action: BAH shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $84.78 on the last check Monday.
