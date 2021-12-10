Snapchat's Bug Affected Some Users App Login
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) acknowledged that some Snapchat users faced logging difficulties while using the app.
- Four hundred and forty-seven users reported problems at 7:18 p.m. on December 10, as per Downdetector.
- 82% of the users reported logging issues, 12% faced app issues, and 7% faced server connection issues.
- Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions like North America and Europe. The firm has ~158 million daily active users.
- Price Action: SNAP shares traded lower by 2.18% at $51.22 on the last check Friday.
