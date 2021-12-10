 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla, Nio Battery Supplier CATL Made Up For More Than Half Of China's Power-Battery Market In November
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2021 6:20am   Comments
Share:
Tesla, Nio Battery Supplier CATL Made Up For More Than Half Of China's Power-Battery Market In November

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) battery-supplier CATL grabbed more than half of China’s power battery market in November, cnEVpost reported, citing the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

What Happened: China’s largest battery supplier extended its lead to 55% in November, compared with 49.9% in October. 

CATL installed 11.45 GWh of power batteries in China last month.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) ranked second with 16.6% market share, compared with 20.4% share a month ago. BYD installed 3.46 GWh battery capacity during the month.

See Also: Chinese Consumers' Favorite EV Brand Is Not Tesla Or Nio But This Warren Buffett-Backed Company

Why It Matters: Automakers around the globe are rushing to secure battery supplies as they set steep targets to switch to electric vehicles. 

A report by SNE Research in September named CATL as the frontrunner in battery manufacturing for electric vehicles, with a 32.5% global market share. It added that the top ten battery manufacturers in the world are in Asia and that China accounts for 44.1% of the EV battery market.

Besides Tesla and Nio, CATL is also a battery supplier for Volkswagen Ag (OTC: VWAGY) and has recently begun supplying batteries to Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) in China.

See Also: Major Tesla, Ford Battery Suppliers Say They Are Facing Crunch Of Research And Engineering Specialists

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Alibaba, Tencent And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Fall In Hong Kong As Evergrande, Kaisa Default On Payments
Alibaba, JD, Baidu And Nio Rival Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher On China Policy Easing Optimism
Tesla Rival Xpeng Sees No Immediate Threat Of Getting Delisted From US, Says Prepared For Any Eventuality
Tesla China Sales Fall Sequentially For Second Month In A Row, Down 2.8%: CPCA Data
Tesla, NIO Partner CATL Also Has A 'Business Relationship' With Ford
Alibaba, Baidu And Nio Rival Li Auto Dip In Mixed Hong Kong Market; These Stocks Are Striking Gains
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CATL China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com