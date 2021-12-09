 Skip to main content

Apple Car Project Loses 3 More Vital Engineers In Quick Succession
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) seven-year-old self-driving car project has lost three critical engineers in recent weeks, Reuters reports.

  • Apple's project chief engineer for radar systems, Eric Rogers, departed for flying-taxi startup Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY).
  • Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the team's battery systems group, joined Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) to develop air taxis. 
  • Apple hardware engineering manager Stephen Spiteri departed to join Archer. 
  • The latest departures follow the loss of at least six members of the project's management team in 2021, including its former head, Doug Field. 
  • recent critical departure was Michael Schwekutsch, who had led hardware engineering for the effort. Schwekutsch also joined Archer, where he serves as an SVP.
  • Other former employees have joined car startups like Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN).
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.52% at $175.98 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

