Apple Car Project Loses 3 More Vital Engineers In Quick Succession
Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) seven-year-old self-driving car project has lost three critical engineers in recent weeks, Reuters reports.
- Apple's project chief engineer for radar systems, Eric Rogers, departed for flying-taxi startup Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY).
- Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the team's battery systems group, joined Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) to develop air taxis.
- Apple hardware engineering manager Stephen Spiteri departed to join Archer.
- The latest departures follow the loss of at least six members of the project's management team in 2021, including its former head, Doug Field.
- A recent critical departure was Michael Schwekutsch, who had led hardware engineering for the effort. Schwekutsch also joined Archer, where he serves as an SVP.
- Other former employees have joined car startups like Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN).
