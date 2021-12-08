Which Companies Took The Longest To Go From Private To Public?

While many privately-owned companies are eager to become publicly traded, not everyone is in a rush to get listed. According to a new data analysis published by the U.K.-based financial technology company Tide, some of the most prominent companies were among the slowest to achieve their initial public offering.

The Century-Plus Club: The luxury goods brand Hermès International S.A (OTC: HESAY) took the longest to travel from founding to IPO – 162 years between its creation in 1837 and its 1999 IPO. Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was a tad slower, taking 161 years from its 1847 debut to its 2008 listing.

Other companies that required more than a century to go from private to public were Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), with 130 years from its 1869 debut to its 1999 IPO; Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A), with 126 years from its 1839 creation to the Warren Buffett-coordinated 1965 IPO; and Linde plc (NYSE:NYSE:LIN), which traces its roots to 1879 and held its IPO 123 years later in 2002.

The Need For Speed: But, of course, not every company requires more than a century to go public.

India’s HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDFC) was founded in 1994 and went public in 1995, making it the fastest company to transition from privately-owned to publicly-traded. China’s Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. ( SSE: 600519) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) are tied for the second-fastest on the private-to-public route, with each getting on a stock exchanges two years after their respective founding.

