Analysts Hail Roku-Google Deal; See Up To 119% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
  • Analysts were optimistic that Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google had reached a multiyear distribution agreement for both YouTube and YouTube TV apps to make them accessible on the Roku operating system.
  • Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler said, "details are scarce." However, the agreement should permit Roku to collect origination fees on new YouTube TV originations. 
  • The analyst, who also contends that YouTube app-accessibility will deter customers from choosing an alternative TV/OS at the point of purchase, keeps an Overweight rating and $475 price target on Roku shares, implying 119.3% upside.
  • Truist analyst Matthew Thornton views the development as a positive that removes a critical short-term overhang. Without YouTube, Roku OS TVs could have been perceived as being at a disadvantage to other TV platforms.
  • Thornton views the impact of this deal on Roku's competitive positioning and share of smart TVs as more important than the direct net economics from YouTube TV. 
  • He keeps a Buy rating and $360 price target on Roku shares, implying a 66.2% upside.
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded higher by 15.3% at $249.76 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021MoffettNathansonDowngradesNeutralSell
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CDMOCraig-HallumMaintains35.0
PDCraig-HallumMaintains52.0
NBIXOppenheimerMaintains154.0
ATUSBenchmarkMaintains30.0
BLDRBenchmarkMaintains125.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
