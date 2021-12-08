 Skip to main content

Roku Shares Pop On Reaching Multi-Year Agreement With Google
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 10:00am   Comments
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reached a multi-year agreement with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its streaming platform, CNBC reports.
  • The terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
  • Now Roku customers can continue to watch YouTube and YouTube TV, Google’s live streaming service, without disruption.
  • Google previously threatened to pull both YouTube and YouTube TV off Roku on December 9. 
  • The carriage fight caught the attention of Congress, which has been attempting to rein in the power of big technology companies like Google.
  • Related Content: Roku Shares Trade Lower On Tussle With YouTube
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded higher by 10.40% at $239.15 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

