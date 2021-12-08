Roku Shares Pop On Reaching Multi-Year Agreement With Google
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reached a multi-year agreement with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its streaming platform, CNBC reports.
- The terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
- Now Roku customers can continue to watch YouTube and YouTube TV, Google’s live streaming service, without disruption.
- Google previously threatened to pull both YouTube and YouTube TV off Roku on December 9.
- The carriage fight caught the attention of Congress, which has been attempting to rein in the power of big technology companies like Google.
- Price Action: ROKU shares traded higher by 10.40% at $239.15 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
