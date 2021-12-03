Tinder Throws Light On Metaverse, Digital Currency Ambitions
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) owned dating app Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg cited the company's newly launched Explore feature to blur the boundaries between offline and online worlds, Reuters reports.
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) have also been vocal about their metaverse ambitions.
- Interactive events like "Swipe Nights" help users choose their adventures and match others based on their choices.
- Tinder tested in-app currency that daters will use to pay for premium services and receive it as rewards for good behavior on the app.
- Nyborg said: "From a Tinder perspective, we've been talking about a Tinderverse internally, which is more about blurring the boundaries between offline and online."
- The metaverse refers to the idea of shared virtual spaces using virtual reality or augmented reality that people can access through different devices and where they can move through digital environments.
- Price Action: MTCH shares traded lower by 0.04% at $128.23 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
