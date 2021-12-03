 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tinder Throws Light On Metaverse, Digital Currency Ambitions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Tinder Throws Light On Metaverse, Digital Currency Ambitions
  • Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) owned dating app Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg cited the company's newly launched Explore feature to blur the boundaries between offline and online worlds, Reuters reports.
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) have also been vocal about their metaverse ambitions.
  • Interactive events like "Swipe Nights" help users choose their adventures and match others based on their choices.
  • Tinder tested in-app currency that daters will use to pay for premium services and receive it as rewards for good behavior on the app.
  • Nyborg said: "From a Tinder perspective, we've been talking about a Tinderverse internally, which is more about blurring the boundaries between offline and online."
  • The metaverse refers to the idea of shared virtual spaces using virtual reality or augmented reality that people can access through different devices and where they can move through digital environments. 
  • Related Content: Match Group Conceives Dating 'Metaverse:' Everything You Want To Know
  • Price Action: MTCH shares traded lower by 0.04% at $128.23 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTCH)

Match Agrees To Settle Tinder Valuation Lawsuit For $441M
Thinking About Buying Stock In Starbucks, CVS Or Match Group?
Match Group Conceives Dating 'Metaverse:' Everything You Want To Know
Recap: Match Group Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
3 Big Winners From Google's Play Store Fee Cut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com