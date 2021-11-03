 Skip to main content

Match Group Conceives Dating 'Metaverse:' Everything You Want To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
Match Group Conceives Dating 'Metaverse:' Everything You Want To Know
  • Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCHshared its broader plans for a dating "metaverse" and avatar-based virtual experiences that may later roll out to apps across its portfolio, including Tinder.
  • The inline dating company joins the ranks of Facebook Inc rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), creating ripples with their meta plans.
  • Match Group aims to expand Tinder and Explore to include exclusive, shared, live experiences and a virtual goods-based economy, supported by Tinder's new in-app currency, Tinder Coins. 
  • The first phase of its development includes Tinder Coins, which Match already tested in several markets, including a few European countries.
  • Tinder has already undergone a significant revamp with its recent launch of "Explore" to enable more interactive experiences.
  • Tinder Coins will become available to global users in 2022 to make in-app purchases of Tinder's a la carte products, like Boost and Super Like, aimed at helping online daters get more matches. 
  • Tinder Coins will also serve new pay-as-you-go products that were previously only available with a subscription. 
  • Tinder will evolve its app to include virtual goods and a trading ecosystem aimed for 2022 and beyond.
  • Match Group had reported Q3 revenue of $801.8 million, up 25% year-over-year, missing the consensus of $802.1 million. 
  • Match Group gained 16.3 million paid subscribers, up 16% Y/Y. 
  • Match Group forecasted weaker Q4 growth than expected with $810-$820 million in revenue below the consensus of $838 million.
  • Related Content: How Microsoft's Metaverse Stacks Up Against Facebook?
  • Price Action: MTCH shares traded higher by 0.66% at $149.54 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

