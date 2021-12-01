 Skip to main content

NetEase Cloud Music Prices Hong Kong IPO At HK$205 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 7:48am   Comments
NetEase Cloud Music Prices Hong Kong IPO At HK$205 Per Share
  • NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) freemium music streaming platform NetEase Cloud Music was priced at HK$205 (roughly $26.3) per share, the midpoint of the file price range.
  • NetEase Cloud Music aims to list on the Hong Kong Exchange on December 2 with the stock code “9899”. 
  • NetEase Cloud Music looks to raise HK$3.28 billion ($420.72 million) and have a market value of HK$42.59 billion, Sohu.com reports
  • NetEase Cloud Music’s international placement was fully subscribed for half a day after the sale had started.
  • NetEase Cloud Music is attracting multiple funds, including global long-term funds, investment funds focusing on the new economy fields, and hedge funds.
  • Also ReadNetEase Fires Up Tencent Rivalry Via Hong Kong IPO Of Music Business
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 3.96% at $112 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

