NetEase Cloud Music Prices Hong Kong IPO At HK$205 Per Share
- NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) freemium music streaming platform NetEase Cloud Music was priced at HK$205 (roughly $26.3) per share, the midpoint of the file price range.
- NetEase Cloud Music aims to list on the Hong Kong Exchange on December 2 with the stock code “9899”.
- NetEase Cloud Music looks to raise HK$3.28 billion ($420.72 million) and have a market value of HK$42.59 billion, Sohu.com reports.
- NetEase Cloud Music’s international placement was fully subscribed for half a day after the sale had started.
- NetEase Cloud Music is attracting multiple funds, including global long-term funds, investment funds focusing on the new economy fields, and hedge funds.
- Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 3.96% at $112 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
