NetEase Fires Up Tencent Rivalry Via Hong Kong IPO Of Music Business
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 8:27am   Comments
  • NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTESlaunched the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its music business, Cloud Village, to raise a maximum of $519.6 million (HK$4.04 billion).
  • Cloud Village will offer 16 million shares at HK$190 - HK$220. 
  • There is an over-allotment option to issue an additional 2.4 million shares.
  • Cloud Village runs NetEase's music streaming business. Cloud Village has 185 million monthly active users, CNBC reports
  • Cloud Village's revenue rose 51.5% year-on-year to CNY 5.1 billion ($799.6 million) for the nine months ended September 30.
  • However, Cloud Village suffers heavy losses as it competes for market share against Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) music streaming business Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME).
  • Related Content: Alibaba Backed NetEase's Online Music Business Gears For Hong Kong IPO Worth $1B
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 2.42% at $116 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech

