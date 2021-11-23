NetEase Fires Up Tencent Rivalry Via Hong Kong IPO Of Music Business
- NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) launched the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its music business, Cloud Village, to raise a maximum of $519.6 million (HK$4.04 billion).
- Cloud Village will offer 16 million shares at HK$190 - HK$220.
- There is an over-allotment option to issue an additional 2.4 million shares.
- Cloud Village runs NetEase's music streaming business. Cloud Village has 185 million monthly active users, CNBC reports.
- Cloud Village's revenue rose 51.5% year-on-year to CNY 5.1 billion ($799.6 million) for the nine months ended September 30.
- However, Cloud Village suffers heavy losses as it competes for market share against Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) music streaming business Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME).
- Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 2.42% at $116 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
