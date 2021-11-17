Bernstein Sees 13% Downside In Apple - Read Why
- Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi notes that while Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) EPS has been strong over the last eight years, the company has not benefited from operating leverage.
- The analyst has a Market Perform rating and a price target of $132, implying a 12.6% downside.
- Share buybacks and a lower tax rate have been critical drivers of EPS growth, adding 400 to 600 bps and 200 bps per year, respectively.
- "Incredulously, strong buybacks could continue for another 15 years," Sacconaghi says if Apple decided it was comfortable taking on leverage.
- His analysis suggests that Apple is likely to be able to continue repurchasing about 3%-4% of its shares per year until the end of 2026 while growing its dividend per share by 10% annually without taking on net debt on its balance sheet. At which point, Apple will have likely repurchased about 15% of its current shares outstanding.
- Apple's ongoing buyback program provides a relatively clear path to high single-digit EPS growth or better for the next five years, assuming its hardware revenues do not decline and its service segment grows at historical mid-teens.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 2.26% at $154.42 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.