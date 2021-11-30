 Skip to main content

Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Enters Mississippi Market
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
  • Muscle Maker Inc's (NASDAQ: GRIL) subsidiary Pokemoto has signed a franchise deal in Oxford, Mississippi.
  • Pokemoto currently has open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Georgia, Maryland, and Virginia with eyes on continuing expansion into New York and Mississippi with recently announced signings.
  • The agreement represents the brand's first location in Mississippi. 
  • "Rapid expansion through franchising efforts to ultimately accelerate our top-line sales is the main goal here, and now we have six new signed agreements," said CEO Mike Roper.
  • Price Action: GRIL shares are trading lower by 1.43% at $1.035 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

