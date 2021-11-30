Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Enters Mississippi Market
- Muscle Maker Inc's (NASDAQ: GRIL) subsidiary Pokemoto has signed a franchise deal in Oxford, Mississippi.
- Pokemoto currently has open locations in six states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Georgia, Maryland, and Virginia with eyes on continuing expansion into New York and Mississippi with recently announced signings.
- The agreement represents the brand's first location in Mississippi.
- "Rapid expansion through franchising efforts to ultimately accelerate our top-line sales is the main goal here, and now we have six new signed agreements," said CEO Mike Roper.
- Price Action: GRIL shares are trading lower by 1.43% at $1.035 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts