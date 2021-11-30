Could A SpaceX IPO Happen? Elon Musk's Tweet Gets Investors Excited

One of the highest-valued private companies could soon do an IPO if hints from the company’s CEO turn out to be true.

What Happened: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) got Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users excited when he replied to a Sept. 3 post about wanting to keep SpaceX private.

A lot has happened in 8 years — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Musk’s response of “a lot has happened in 8 years” could signal a change in belief about wanting to take SpaceX public since the original tweet discussed reasons why SpaceX should remain private.

SpaceX was valued at $100 billion on Oct. 8 with an insider sale.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Fidelity and Baillie Gifford are among the investors in SpaceX.

Fans of Musk and Tesla have wanted to get in on a SpaceX or Starlink IPO for years. Musk previously said that Starlink would eventually IPO with a plan to offer shares to Tesla investors and retail traders first.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Elon Musk

Why It’s Important: An email that is said to be from Musk to SpaceX employees highlighted the dire situation the space company faces to avoid bankruptcy.

SpaceX faces “genuine risk of bankruptcy if we cannot achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year,” Musk wrote in an email obtained by Space Explored.

Signs could point to an announcement from Musk on Dec. 9 with sleuths pointing to tweets that mention the 129 number including “129 orbital flights.”

The announcement could be about SpaceX, Starlink or could be an announcement from Tesla with some hoping for another stock split.

Price Action: Tesla shares are down 0.58% to $1,130.39 on Tuesday morning.

Photo: Greg Rakozy via Unsplash