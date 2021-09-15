Here's How You Can Invest In Elon Musk's SpaceX Before The Company Goes Public

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday night in what will be the first all-civilian crew to be sent to space. The three-day Inspiration4 mission aims to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

How To Invest: Although SpaceX is not yet a publicly-traded company, investors can indirectly invest in the space exploration company in a few of ways.

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) invested in SpaceX in 2015. The tech giant invested $1 billion in a joint venture with Fidelity.

At that time the company was valued at $10 billion. There is no evidence that suggests Alphabet has sold its share of the 10% stake it acquired with Fidelity. Based on a February 2021 private market valuation, SpaceX is currently valued around $74 billion.

The Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, which trades on the London Stock Exchange, also owns a stake in SpaceX. According to numbers updated on Aug. 31, 2021, the Baillie Gifford Trust owns a 2% stake in SpaceX. It also owns a 3.7% stake in Tesla.

Flight Details: The flight will mark SpaceX's 125th Falcon 9 launch and its 23rd launch in 2021. The flight will be the fourth crewed mission for SpaceX, but it's the first to carry private citizens to space.

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. ET Wednesday night. The event will be streamed live here.

Photo: Steven Straiton from Flickr.