Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) is trading lower Tuesday after the company reported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application/supplemental New Drug Application for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ.

The combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ is used for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.

"We look forward to the ODAC meeting as we believe it will provide us an opportunity to highlight the important role U2 can play in the treatment of CLL," said Michael Weiss, chairman and CEO of TG Therapeutics.

Weiss continued, "As we have noted previously, while many patients with CLL are well-served with currently available therapies, there exists an underserved population, which for a variety of reasons, including tolerability concerns, access issues, and treatment failure, would benefit from an alternative treatment option."

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

TGTX Price Action: TG Therapeutics has traded as high as $56.74 and as low as $21.05 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 41.60% at $13.65.