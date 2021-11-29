NV5 Global Bags $4M In Middle East Projects
- NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) has secured $4 million in building engineering and technology projects in the Middle East.
- The projects include new construction and refurbishment of existing structures in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. NV5 will provide design services for mechanical, security, and audiovisual systems.
- In Saudi Arabia, NV5 will provide mechanical engineering to convert a historical palace in Riyadh into a seven-star luxury hotel.
- In the United Arab Emirates, NV5 will deliver HVAC and technology system design services to redevelop four schools and a five-star desert resort in Dubai, and mixed-use hospitality and residential project in Sharjah consisting of four towers on a common podium.
- Price Action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 0.82% at $130.38 on the last check Monday.
