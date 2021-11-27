 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Big Drop in Black Friday Retails Store Traffic Compared To 2019 As Many Shoppers Opt To Go Online

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
Share:
Big Drop in Black Friday Retails Store Traffic Compared To 2019 As Many Shoppers Opt To Go Online

Preliminary data shows a drop of 28.3% in foot traffic at U.S. retails stores on Black Friday as compared to 2019 levels.

What happened: Sensormatic Solutions found that the drop was even bigger for Thanksgiving Day, visits to brick-and-mortar stores plummeted by 90.4% compared to 2019. Retailers including Target Corp (NYSE: TGT), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) chose to remain closed on the holiday. 

On a positive note, in-person shopper traffic on Black Friday was up 47.5% compared with 2020, when many shoppers stayed home.

Traffic was closest to returning to 2019 levels in the South, followed by the Midwest and then the Western U.S., according to a report from CNBC.

Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting for Sernormatic, said concerns over the newly identified omicron variant of COVID-19 did not likely impact in-store sales.

Meanwhile, online retailers registered $8.9 billion in sales on Black Friday, down from the record set in 2020 of about $9 billion, according to data from Adobe Analytics.

The analysis also found that on Thanksgiving Day consumers spent $5.1 billion online, similar to last year's numbers.

What’s Next: Adobe is anticipating e-commerce sales to be between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday. Out-of-stock messages on the websites of retailers are up 124% through Friday compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Appliances, electronics, housekeeping supplies and home and garden accessories are the most likely items to be out-of-stock.

Related Link: At A Loss For Holiday Gift Ideas? Here're Some Suggestions For You

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY + TGT)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Wedbush's Seth Basham Talks Q3 Winners, Losers With PreMarket Prep Plus
Nordstrom's and Gap Bring Retail Inventories Under Scrutiny
Big Box Retailers Determined to Save Christmas
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
This Iconic Footwear Maker Passes Coinbase, Starbucks And Target In Apple App Store Ahead Of The Holidays
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com