At A Loss For Holiday Gift Ideas? Here're Some Suggestions For You

After the atypical 2020 holiday season, where purchases were made online, in-person shopping has returned with 2021. In fact, customers have the option of capitalizing on the best of both the worlds.

"It's going to be a hybrid holiday this year, blending the return of a celebratory feeling with the now normalized pandemic lifestyle," according to Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for market research for NPD.

Record Holiday Season Predicted: Market analysts are bracing for a record holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimated that the holiday sales during November and December will likely increase between 8.5%-10.5% year-over-year to $843.4 billion-$859 billion. This excludes spending at auto dealerships, gas stations and restaurants.

NPD expects people, on average, to spend $875 on holiday gifts.

As of 9pm on Black Friday, consumers have spent $6.6 billion, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index. When the final tally is in, consumers will have spent between $8.8 billion and $9.2 billion, the firm estimates.

Even as shopping continues at a frenzied pace, here are a few cool ideas for holiday gifts put together by Loup Funds:

Gifting Ideas For 2021

Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) AirTags based on Cupertino's network-driven approach for tracking things

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Blue priced at $2.99 per month

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) FSD subscription priced at $199 per month

ENS Name, worth $50-$200

Lunii's My Fabulous Storyteller, priced at $80

West Elm Turntable, valued at $200

Zab's Hot Sauce, priced at $12 for 2

iPad mini, priced at $499

Bleusalt Long Sleeve Crew Pullover, a sustainable fabric that has the feel of cashmere, priced at $110

Ledger Nano S, a hardware wallet to keep one's crypto safe, priced at $59

Glerups Slippers, priced at $125

Fine Line Family K9 dog for $20,000-$80,000

Loup has gone a step further and presented holiday gift ideas for 2022 that include:

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (PNK: NTDOY) 64 Classic Edition

Quest 3, new VR hardware from Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Strength Machine

