Samsung Tries Reduced Dependence On Qualcomm Chips: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Samsung Tries Reduced Dependence On Qualcomm Chips: Report
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) looks to raise the production of its Exynos chipsets for its Galaxy smartphones to increase the proportion of in-house processors in the devices, DigiTimes reports
  • Samsung also aims to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) by the move.
  • Recently, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) chose Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) to manufacture 5G iPhone modems, reducing its reliance on Qualcomm.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 3.16% at $175 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

