Samsung Tries Reduced Dependence On Qualcomm Chips: Report
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) looks to raise the production of its Exynos chipsets for its Galaxy smartphones to increase the proportion of in-house processors in the devices, DigiTimes reports.
- Samsung also aims to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) by the move.
- Recently, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) chose Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) to manufacture 5G iPhone modems, reducing its reliance on Qualcomm.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded lower by 3.16% at $175 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
