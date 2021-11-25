 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. The Western Union (NYSE:WU) - P/E: 8.43
  2. Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) - P/E: 8.69
  3. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) - P/E: 9.4
  4. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) - P/E: 9.21
  5. Aflac (NYSE:AFL) - P/E: 9.22

The Western Union saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.48 in Q2 to 0.63 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.09%, which has increased by 0.28% from 3.81% last quarter.

Midland States Bancorp looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.86, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.36%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 4.44% last quarter.

KeyCorp's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.66, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.72. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.29%, which has decreased by 0.4% from last quarter's yield of 3.69%.

Regions Financial saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.77 in Q2 to 0.66 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.98%, which has decreased by 0.62% from 3.6% last quarter.

Aflac has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.53, which has decreased by 3.77% compared to Q2, which was 1.59. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.81%, which has increased by 0.5% from 2.31% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

