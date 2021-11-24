 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Jury Finds Pharmacy Chains Did Not Monitor Opioid Usage, Thus Fueling Epidemic: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
US Jury Finds Pharmacy Chains Did Not Monitor Opioid Usage, Thus Fueling Epidemic: Reuters

Jurors in Cleveland federal court have determined that pharmacy chain operators CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) helped fuel the opioid epidemic in two counties in Ohio, Reuters reports.

  • The jurors concluded that the companies helped create a public nuisance through an abundant supply of pain killers and diversion of those drugs to the black market.
  • Mark Lanier, a lawyer for Ohio's Lake and Trumbull counties, called the verdict a "landmark decision" that paved the way for them to seek more than $1 billion.
  • U.S. District Judge Dan Polster will decide how much the companies owe to abate the epidemic in the counties and is expected to hold a trial in April or May.
  • CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart said they would appeal the verdict. They argued that it ran contrary to the facts and misapplied public nuisance law to hold them liable.
  • Related Link: McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Face $95B Opioid Trial In Washington: Reuters.
  • Price Action: CVS shares are down 1.22% at $92.50, WBA stock is down 2.03% at $46.43, while WMT shares are up 0.30% at $146.24 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS + WBA)

CVS Plans 900 Store Closures Over Three Years
This Company Is Trying To Disrupt a $480B Industry By Providing a Better Customer Experience
Wall Street Crime And Punishment: The Blood On Elizabeth Holmes' Fingers
Analyst Ratings For CVS Health
Thinking About Buying Stock In PayPal, Palantir, GE, Lemonade Or CVS?
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CVS Health
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Opioid OpioidsNews Health Care Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com