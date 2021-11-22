5 Short Squeeze Candidates For The Week: AGC SPAC Rejoins, Digital Ally, Tattooed Chef Join Leaderboard

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at some of the top shorted stocks and data that shows how likely a short squeeze is to happen.

Here is a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Nov. 22.

Huadi International Group Co: Small cap Huadi International Group (NASDAQ: HUDI) tops the list for the second straight week. Fintel shows 21.8% of the float short, in line with last week’s total. The cost to borrow is 219%, which Fintel calls “colossal.”

This is the highest cost to borrow on record in the month of November and an increase from last week’s cost to borrow of 172%.

Related Link: 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Huadi Tops List, Altimeter Group And Bit Digital Rejoin

Progenity: Biotech company Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROG) comes in second place for the second straight week. The second place finish comes after Progenity regularly topped the list. Fintel reports that 19.5% of the PROG float is short. The stock also has a cost to borrow of 68%. Last week the stock had 34% of the float short and an 85.7% cost to borrow.

Shares went from $3 to over $6 last week and closed the week around $5.

Altimeter Growth Corp: SPAC Altimeter Growth Corp (NASDAQ: AGC), which is merging with Grab, comes in third on Fintel’s short squeeze leaderboard for the week. Fintel reports 38.8% of the company’s float short. Raw short interest is up 10% higher than the previous month. The cost to borrow on AGC shares is 85%, compared to 24.8% in the previous week.

Digital Ally: Digital video imaging and storage company Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) comes in fourth on the list. The company, which helps law enforcement, security and commercial companies, has 17.7% of its float short and a cost to borrow of 15.7%.

Shares jumped on Friday on the heels of the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse hearing. Fintel data shows institutional ownership in DGLY has increased 26% in the most recent quarter. Digital Ally is among the smallest stocks on the list with a market cap of $74 million.

Tattooed Chef: Plant-based food company Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF), which went public via SPAC merger, joins the Fintel leaderboard.

Fintel reports short interest of 35.7%, up 17% from the previous month. Fintel also reports shares have a cost to borrow of 92.8%, ranking as one of the highest of the week. Institutional ownership is up 3.6% in the most recent quarter.