Apple Tells Employees They Have Right To Talk About Wages, Working Conditions
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Apple Tells Employees They Have Right To Talk About Wages, Working Conditions

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has openly told its employees that they can discuss their wages, hours, and working conditions. 

In a memo, the company said, "Our policies do not restrict employees from speaking freely about their wages, hours, or working condition. We encourage any employee with concerns to raise them in the way they feel most comfortable, internally or externally, including through their manager, any Apple manager, People Support, People Business Partner, or Business Conduct."

Close to 80,000 salaried and hourly employees in the U.S. have access to the internal site where the memo was posted, according to an NBC News report.

The move comes as some company employees have been pushing Apple to do more to ensure equity in pay.

In the U.S., talking about salaries and job conditions is protected under federal law.

Apple's business conduct policy already included language stating that workers were not restricted in their ability to discuss wages, hours, and working conditions. 

Earlier, Apple had said that it does not discuss specific employee matters and is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace."

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

