 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Employees' Movement Publishes Stories Of Facing Harassment, Discrimination At Tech Giant
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 2:02am   Comments
Share:
Apple Employees' Movement Publishes Stories Of Facing Harassment, Discrimination At Tech Giant

A group of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) employees that labels itself as '#AppleToo' has published what it claims are stories of harassment and discrimination in a digest form.

What Happened: #AppleToo organizer Cher Scarlett published the stories on Medium, first noted on Apple Insider.

“I have selected the stories based on the common threads to prove a systemic issue that needs to be addressed,” wrote Scarlett. The organizer said she would share five stories at a time as “the emotional toll in reading these is heavy.”

The personal anecdotes spanned racism, sexual harassment, discrimination, and alleged abuse of power.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: AppleToo was formed earlier in the month to press for “accountability and redress to the persistent injustices.”

As per the movement’s website, employees at Apple face a “pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting.”

Scarlett said in the Medium post that she had funneled 300 former and current employees of Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) who had seen or experienced harassment and discrimination to external authorities. 

Last month, employees at Activision carried out a walkout in protest of the company’s response to a lawsuit charging it with creating a hostile workplace.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed nearly 3% higher in the regular session to $153.12 and fell almost 0.1% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Who Could Replace Tim Cook As Apple CEO Once He Retires?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

RBC Sees Massive Upside To Affirm: With Amazon, Shopify As Partners, Fintech Firm Back In The 'Driver's Seat'
Apple's Plans With Bringing Satellite Capabilities in iPhone Related To Emergency Reporting Features: Report
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook And Apple
Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones
A Look At Losers And Gainers From The Pandemic-Led MLCC Crisis: WSJ
Apple Agrees To Change App Store To Settle Antitrust Lawsuit; App Store Profits Could Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech iPhone Tim Cook unionizationNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com