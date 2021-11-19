AquaBounty Stock Plunges As Equity Offering By Selling Shareholders Priced At 32% Discount
- AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) has priced the public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $2.10 per share.
- The offer price represents a 32.7% discount on the company’s closing price of $3.12 on November 18, 2021.
- The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 1.6 million additional shares.
- AquaBounty is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds.
- The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021.
- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Price Action: AQB shares traded lower by 27.6% at $2.26 in premarket on the last check Friday.
