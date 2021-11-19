 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AquaBounty Stock Plunges As Equity Offering By Selling Shareholders Priced At 32% Discount
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 6:35am   Comments
Share:
AquaBounty Stock Plunges As Equity Offering By Selling Shareholders Priced At 32% Discount
  • AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) has priced the public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $2.10 per share. 
  • The offer price represents a 32.7% discount on the company’s closing price of $3.12 on November 18, 2021.
  • The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 1.6 million additional shares.
  • AquaBounty is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds. 
  • The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021.
  • Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Price Action: AQB shares traded lower by 27.6% at $2.26 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AQB)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
What's for Dinner in 2030? These Companies Might Know
Hook, Line, and Sinker: This Company Wants Its Fish to Sustain the Future
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2021
Roth Capital Bullish On AquaBounty, Sees Sharp Upside
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com