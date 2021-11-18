Ford Mustang Mach-E Outscores All Tesla Models, Standing Tall In Reliability Vehicle List Of Consumer Reports

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) five-door electric crossover Mustang Mach-E ranked higher than Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 sedan and other electric models in the latest annual reliability score compiled by Consumer Reports.

What Happened: Overall, Ford secured the eighteenth spot — moving five spots higher —from out of 28 brands in terms of reliability, much ahead of Tesla which came in second to last, according to the Consumer Reports data.

Consumer Reports data spans across 28 automakers and 144 models. The latest report rated 11 fully electric models as well.

Despite a $1 trillion market capitalization and the most-valuable automaker status, Tesla sat lower on the reliability scale compared with other legacy rivals. These include Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY), which ranked 24, and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) brands.

Ford-owned Lincoln brand emerged last in the reliability lineup.

See Also: Ford Once Mocked Tesla Over Vehicle Roofs Coming Off, Now It's Recalling 5,000 EVs Over Similar Issues

Mach-E Vs Model 3: Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s only electric vehicle currently on sale scored an above average reliability rating, higher than that of any Tesla electric vehicle — Model 3, S, X or Y.

Barring Model 3, which secured an average rating, the rest of the Tesla vehicles were rated below average, as per the report.

The Model X secured just five points, while Model S and Y scored 20 and 18 points, below Model 3’s score of 59 points. Mach-E stood tall among electric vehicles, scoring 71 points. Volkswagen’s ID.4 scored 21 points.

Consumer Reports said the predicted reliability score is calculated on a 0-to-100-point scale, with the average rating falling between 41 and 60 points.

Lexus, Mazda and Toyota were the top-three ranked brands in the survey.

See Also: Elon Musk Has A Laugh As President Biden Says Detroit Leading The World On EVs And Skips Mentioning Tesla

Why It Matters: Both Tesla electric vehicles and Ford’s Mach-Es have been involved in recalls due to quality issues. Ford had in September recalled thousands of Mach-Es in North America over a risk of the glass roof and windshield potentially coming loose and falling off.

A Tesla Model Y owner last year heard a loud wind noise while driving on the highway and then later found that the glass roof on the vehicle had flawn-off. The Model Y has a large single piece of glass that makes up most of the roof.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.68% higher at $1,096.38 a share on Thursday. Ford shares closed 1.51% lower at $19.56 a share.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford