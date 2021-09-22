 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Once Mocked Tesla Over Vehicle Roofs Coming Off, Now It's Recalling 5,000 EVs Over Similar Issues
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2021 5:47am   Comments
Share:
Ford Once Mocked Tesla Over Vehicle Roofs Coming Off, Now It's Recalling 5,000 EVs Over Similar Issues

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is recalling thousands of Mustang Mach-E electric cars in Canada over a risk of the glass roof and windshield potentially coming loose and falling off, just a year after one of its executives mocked Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) over a similar issue.

What Happened: The two fresh recalls affect nearly 5,000 Mustang Mach-E Electric vehicles sold in Canada, as per the Transport Canada database. 

The first recall impacts 1,812 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in which the glass panel on the panoramic roof may not be properly attached and could become loose over time. 

The second recall concerns 3,178 vehicles, in which the windshield may not be properly attached. 

See Also: Could Ford Electric Vehicles Become Cop Car Of Choice? 

A Tesla Model Y owner last year while driving home heard a loud wind noise and then found that the glass roof on the vehicle flew off while on the highway. The Model Y has a large single piece of glass that makes up most of the roof.

Why It Matters: Ford’s head of development Darren Palmer at the time in an interview with Autoblog, without taking any names, pointed out some of the quality issues related to Tesla. 

Palmer in the interview said Mustang Mach-Es is a game-changer and it won't have similar flaws. "The doors fit properly, the plastics and other materials color-match, the bumpers don’t fall off, the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it, the door handles don’t get stuck in cold weather," he said.

Automotive news portal Electrek first reported the development.

Ford has produced 45,826 Mustang Mach-Es so far this year. While the recall numbers are small, it may still expand to Mustang Mach-E vehicles sold in the U.S. as the electric crossover is built at the same Mexican plant for both regions. 

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.39% lower at $12.77 on Tuesday.

Read Next: Ford Electric Vehicle Mustang Mach-E Sees 15.8% Rise In July Deliveries: 'They Are Gone As Soon As They Hit The Dealers'

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + TSLA)

Elon Musk Hopes To Roll Out Tesla Insurance Worldwide, Beginning With Texas Next Month, But Says Regulations Present Massive Challenge
This Nimble EV Stock Has Outperformed Tesla And Other Major Automakers In September
An Inside Look At The Battery Technology Company That 'Beat Tesla To Mars'
Tesla And AMD Lead The Nasdaq-100
2 Ways Rivian Might Have Big Initial Release In US And Fight Off Competition
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Xpeng Or Li Auto?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Mustang Mach-E Tesla Model YNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com