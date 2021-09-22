Ford Once Mocked Tesla Over Vehicle Roofs Coming Off, Now It's Recalling 5,000 EVs Over Similar Issues

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is recalling thousands of Mustang Mach-E electric cars in Canada over a risk of the glass roof and windshield potentially coming loose and falling off, just a year after one of its executives mocked Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) over a similar issue.

What Happened: The two fresh recalls affect nearly 5,000 Mustang Mach-E Electric vehicles sold in Canada, as per the Transport Canada database.

The first recall impacts 1,812 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in which the glass panel on the panoramic roof may not be properly attached and could become loose over time.

The second recall concerns 3,178 vehicles, in which the windshield may not be properly attached.

A Tesla Model Y owner last year while driving home heard a loud wind noise and then found that the glass roof on the vehicle flew off while on the highway. The Model Y has a large single piece of glass that makes up most of the roof.

Why It Matters: Ford’s head of development Darren Palmer at the time in an interview with Autoblog, without taking any names, pointed out some of the quality issues related to Tesla.

Palmer in the interview said Mustang Mach-Es is a game-changer and it won't have similar flaws. "The doors fit properly, the plastics and other materials color-match, the bumpers don’t fall off, the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it, the door handles don’t get stuck in cold weather," he said.

Automotive news portal Electrek first reported the development.

Ford has produced 45,826 Mustang Mach-Es so far this year. While the recall numbers are small, it may still expand to Mustang Mach-E vehicles sold in the U.S. as the electric crossover is built at the same Mexican plant for both regions.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.39% lower at $12.77 on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford