 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Does Google CEO See Next Trillion Value Coming From?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Where Does Google CEO See Next Trillion Value Coming From?
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google CEO sees its next trillion-dollar market value coming from its core internet search service, Bloomberg reports.
  • Consumers will ask computers more questions with voice and "multimodal experiences," Sundar Pichai predicted.
  • Pichai ticked off Google's key growth businesses, cloud, the YouTube video service, and its app store and said AI investments were "underlying" each of them. 
  • Pichai expects more of Google's products to be developed and tested in Asia first before spreading across the globe. Interestingly, Google has kept most of its services out of China and will keep it that way.
  • Pichai acknowledged that Google is "neck to neck" with Chinese companies in AI and quantum computing. However, he argued that the U.S. and China have room to collaborate in climate change and AI safety. 
  • Google's views sharply contrast with peers like Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), betting massive on metaverse. It also steered away from crypto.
  • Earlier this month, Alphabet briefly crossed $2 trillion in market value from the pandemic triggered sales and profit growth.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.03% at $2,980.72 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Metaverse: A Quick Intro for Investors
Why Apple's Stock May Be Headed For A New All-Time High
Disney Is Set to Make the Metaverse Even More Magical
Why IonQ Shares Are Soaring Today
Revisiting Chinese Stocks On Xi's Coronation
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com