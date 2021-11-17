Where Does Google CEO See Next Trillion Value Coming From?
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google CEO sees its next trillion-dollar market value coming from its core internet search service, Bloomberg reports.
- Consumers will ask computers more questions with voice and "multimodal experiences," Sundar Pichai predicted.
- Pichai ticked off Google's key growth businesses, cloud, the YouTube video service, and its app store and said AI investments were "underlying" each of them.
- Pichai expects more of Google's products to be developed and tested in Asia first before spreading across the globe. Interestingly, Google has kept most of its services out of China and will keep it that way.
- Pichai acknowledged that Google is "neck to neck" with Chinese companies in AI and quantum computing. However, he argued that the U.S. and China have room to collaborate in climate change and AI safety.
- Google's views sharply contrast with peers like Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), betting massive on metaverse. It also steered away from crypto.
- Earlier this month, Alphabet briefly crossed $2 trillion in market value from the pandemic triggered sales and profit growth.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.03% at $2,980.72 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
