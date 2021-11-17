5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Williams-Sonoma

(NYSE: WSM) President and CEO Laura Alber disposed a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $208.71. The insider received $3,130,654.00 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Williams-Sonoma is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 18, 2021.

Williams-Sonoma is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 18, 2021. What Williams-Sonoma Does: With a wide retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the $112 billion domestic home furnishings category, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B, marketplace, and franchise areas.

Trade Desk

(NASDAQ: TTD) Director Eric B Paley sold a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $100.04. The insider received $1,000,350.00 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The Trade Desk recently reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 39% year-on-year to $301.1 million, beating the consensus of $283.5 million.

The Trade Desk recently reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 39% year-on-year to $301.1 million, beating the consensus of $283.5 million. What Trade Desk Does: The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices.

Apple

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Principal Accounting Officer Chris Kondo sold a total of 9005 shares at an average price of $150.00. The insider received $1,350,750.00 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Apple announced Wednesday the launch of "Self Service Repair," beginning with iPhones.

Apple announced Wednesday the launch of "Self Service Repair," beginning with iPhones. What Apple Does: Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), AirPods, and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others.

Interactive Brokers Group

(NASDAQ: IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $73.62. The insider received $2,944,664.00 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

The company, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. What Interactive Brokers Group Does: Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide. Through its broker-dealer agency business, IB provides direct access to trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders.

General Motors