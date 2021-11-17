The Next Super Smash Bros.? Disney And Pixar Characters Ready To Battle In Exclusive Apple Mobile Game

Have you ever pictured yourself battling characters from different Disney movies against each other? If you answered yes, you’ll want to clear your calendar in December with a new game that will allow you to battle Moana Against Wreck-It Ralph.

What Happened: A new game from Mighty Bear Games called “Disney Melee Mania” will bring a handful of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) characters into a new 3 vs. 3 battle game.

The MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game will be exclusive to Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

“From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana and Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their unique holographic hero to battle in 3v3 matches with friends and foes as they vie to become the ultimate Disney champions,” the press release says.

Players can choose from a starting lineup of 12 characters selected from Disney and Pixar movies. Additional characters will be added to the game “regularly,” according to the company.

Characters that have been unveiled in the game’s trailers include Elsa (Frozen), Bing Bong (Inside Out), Jasmine (Aladdin), Timon (The Lion King) and Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty).

Characters have their own moves and “unlockable cosmetics.” The characters will compete in five-minute battles trying to score the most points as possible in the virtual arena.

Why It’s Important: Disney has featured its characters in many video games before, now licensing them out and partnering after shutting down its own game division.

“We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game,” Mighty Bear Games’ CEO Simon Davis said.

“Disney Melee Mania” joins over 200 games that are part of Apple Arcade. The service has no ads or in-app purchases on the games included.

“LEGO Star Wars: Castaways,” will be released for Apple Arcade members on Friday, Nov. 19. This marks the first online social, action-adventure LEGO Star Wars game.

The inclusion of exclusive games featuring iconic, well-known characters could help boost Apple Arcade. "Disney Melee Mania" fits into the theme of a game like "Super Smash Bros." from Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY), which features characters from Nintendo games and other gaming franchises in battles.

Apple Arcade is $4.99 per month, with a one-month free trial offer for new users. Consumers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.