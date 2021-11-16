MercadoLibre Stock Slides After Raising $1.55B Via Equity Offering At 5% Discount
- MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has priced its underwritten public offering of one million shares of common stock at $1,550.00 per share.
- The offer price represents a discount of 5% to Mercadolibre’s last close on November 15, 2021.
- The company expects $1.55 billion in proceeds from the offering before underwriting discounts and expenses.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 0.15 million shares of common stock.
- Price Action: MELI shares are trading lower by 6.64% at $1524.83 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas