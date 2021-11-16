Morgan Stanley Sees Metaverse As $50B Opportunity
- Morgan Stanley sees digital demand for fashion and luxury brands growing from current low levels and reaching $50 billion by 2030, Reuters reports.
- "We expect the whole sector to benefit from the advent of the Metaverse, but see the soft luxury brands (ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, etc.) as particularly well-positioned as opposed to hard luxury (jewelry and watches)," it said.
- The NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and social gaming could expand the luxury group's total addressable market by over 10% in eight years and boost industry earnings before interest and tax by around 25%.
- Noting how one in five Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) gamers update their avatars daily, luxury brands are exploring several collaborations with gaming and Metaverse platforms.
- It also said Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana's recent sale of nine NFTs for $5.7 million highlights the virtual and hybrid luxury goods' massive potential over the coming years.
- Price Action: RBLX shares traded higher by 5.38% at $113.87 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.