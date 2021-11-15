After 18 Months, Elon Musk Finally Sells His Bay Area Mansion

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has finally snagged a buyer for his Bay Area-based “last remaining house,” which has been on and off the market for the last 18 months.

What Happened: Mansion Global reported the sale of the 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, California, occurred over the weekend, as per information from the Multiple Listing Service.

However, there is no public information available about the buyer or the price because the sale has yet to close.

How It Happened: Musk acquired the seven-bedroom/10-bathroom home in June 2017 for $23.3 million and first listed it in May 2020 for $35 million. It was taken off the market in November 2020 and brought back in June 2021 for $37.5 million, only to be removed again in September and then relisted one month later for $31.9 million.

In May 2020, Musk tweeted he was rethinking his "attachment to the material world" and will be "selling almost all physical possessions."

By June, Musk sold most of his $100 million in real estate holdings and relocated to a $50,000 prefab home in Starbase, Texas, near the SpaceX headquarters.

Photo: The Elon Musk home in Hillsborough, California, courtesy of Zillow Group.