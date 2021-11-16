 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:13am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) - P/E: 6.93
  2. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) - P/E: 6.24
  3. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) - P/E: 7.82
  4. Lennar (NYSE:LEN) - P/E: 8.11
  5. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) - P/E: 8.56

Haverty Furniture Cos has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.31, which has increased by 8.26% compared to Q2, which was 1.21. Haverty Furniture Cos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Workhorse Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.35 in Q2 and is now -0.77. Workhorse Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

PulteGroup saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.72 in Q2 to 1.82 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.06%, which has increased by 0.12% from 0.94% in the previous quarter.

Lennar saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.95 in Q2 to 3.27 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.04%, which has decreased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 1.06%.

Academy Sports's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.34, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.89. Academy Sports does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

