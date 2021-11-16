 Skip to main content

Alibaba Backed NetEase's Online Music Business Gears For Hong Kong IPO Worth $1B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 7:26am   Comments
  • NetEase Inc's (NASDAQ: NTES) online music business Cloud Village Inc has revived its listing plans and aims to launch a Hong Kong initial public offering before 2021, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and private-equity firm General Atlantic backed Cloud Village aims to raise $1 billion at a market valuation of $5 billion - $6 billion.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), rival Cloud Village Inc, operates a music-streaming platform like Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT). 
  • Cloud Village filed for an IPO in the city in late May before pulling up on August 9 amid a massive selloff in Chinese internet-technology stocks triggered by a regulatory crackdown.
  • Cloud Village has resolved the data-security issues with the regulators.
  • Cloud Village will likely remain a subsidiary of NetEase after going public. NetEase's stake would likely reduce from 88% to about 62.5% post listing.
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 5.32% at $117.10 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

