Six Flags Entertainment Names Selim Bassoul As CEO
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has appointed Selim Bassoul, former Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, as its CEO and President, effective immediately. Bassoul will continue to serve as a member of the Board.
- Bassoul will replace Michael Spanos, who has stepped down after two years of service, as CEO, President, and a member of the Board.
- Six Flags has named Ben Baldanza, an independent director of Six Flags, as the new Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.
- "As we indicated on our earnings call on October 27th, our fourth quarter attendance trends have accelerated compared to the third quarter, and we look forward to building on that momentum into 2022 and beyond," noted Ben Baldanza, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.
- Price Action: SIX shares are trading higher by 8.72% at $44.12 on the last check Monday.
