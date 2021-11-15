Why EVgo Shares Are Falling Today
EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) is trading significantly lower Monday following negative analyst coverage from Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi downgraded EVgo from an Outperform rating to a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $11 to $17.
Mandloi cited valuation concerns saying the stock has already priced in benefits from the infrastructure plan and expanded partnerships with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER).
EVgo has a deal with General Motors in which it will be setting up 3,250 high-powered DC fast charging stations by 2025.
While the company has first-mover advantages, it also faces competition from new entrants in a capital intensive industry, according to the Credit Suisse analyst.
EVgo is a public fast charging network for electric vehicles powered by renewable energy.
EVGO Price Action: EVgo has traded as high as $19.58 and as low as $7.17 over a 52-week period.
The stock was down 13.40% at $16.35 at time of publication.
Photo: Noya Fields from Flickr.
Latest Ratings for EVGO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|Citigroup
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
