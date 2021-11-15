 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota Aims To Run Cars On Hydrogen As Other Automakers Turn To EVs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Toyota Aims To Run Cars On Hydrogen As Other Automakers Turn To EVs
  • Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) experimental hydrogen car claims to preserve millions of auto jobs, Reuters reports as claimed in an U.N. climate conference.
  • A converted GR Yaris engine running on hydrogen powers the colorful Toyota Corolla Sport. The viability of such a powerplant commercially could keep internal combustion engines running in a carbon-free world.
  • By 2025, Toyota aims to have 15 EV models and is investing $13.5 billion over a decade to expand battery production.
  • At the Glasgow meet, leading automakers, including General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), Sweden's Volvo AB (OTC: VLVLY), and Daimler AG's (OTC: DMLRY) Mercedes-Benz pledged to phase out fossil-fuel cars by 2040.
  • "We don't want to be seen as an EV maker, but as a carbon-neutral company," Toyota Vice Chairman Shigeru Hayakawa said.
  • "If the adoption of carbon-free fuels happens quickly, that could bring the first battery EV boom to an end," as per an auto analyst.
  • "Hydrogen has long been known as a potential low-carbon transport fuel, but establishing it in the transport fuel mix has been difficult," the IEA said.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 0.33% at $185 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM)

Toyota Invests $240M In West Virginia For Hybrid Transaxles
Why Is This Ford Analyst Downgrading The Stock?
GM Is Doing Good, But Not as Good as Ford
Toyota's Discloses EV Plans: All You Need To Know
Terravis and the New Power Generation — Can it Solve the Infrastructure Dilemma in EVs?
9 Corporate Logo Designs With Hidden Messages
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com