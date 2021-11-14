 Skip to main content

Pew Survey Finds Almost A Third Of Young Americans Have Invested In Crypto

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
A new survey from the Pew Research Center finds that the vast majority of Americans have heard about cryptocurrencies, and many young adults have spent money on digital currencies.

According to the survey results “roughly three-in-ten Americans ages 18 to 29 (31%) say they have ever invested in, traded or used a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) compared with smaller shares of adults in older age groups.”

The survey also found that “overall, 86% of Americans say they have heard at least a little about cryptocurrencies, including 24% who say they have heard a lot about them.”

The Pew survey also found a clear division between genders when it comes to interest and investment in crypto. ““Men are about twice as likely as women to say they ever used a cryptocurrency (22% vs. 10%). These differences are especially pronounced when looking at age and gender together,” the report reads. “About four-in-ten men ages 18 to 29 (43%), for example, say they have ever invested in, traded or used a cryptocurrency, compared with 19% of women in the same age range.”

Overall, 16% of American investors say they have personally used, traded or invested in cryptocurrencies. The survey of U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 13th-19th, 2021.

Related Link: Benzinga Asks: What Cryptocurrency Does Apple CEO Tim Cook Own? Here's What You Said

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

