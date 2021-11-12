Benzinga Asks: What Cryptocurrency Does Apple CEO Tim Cook Own? Here's What You Said

byChris Katje
November 12, 2021 12:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga Asks: What Cryptocurrency Does Apple CEO Tim Cook Own? Here's What You Said

The CEO of one of the largest companies in the world announced he owns some cryptocurrencies but didn’t say which one or ones he owns. Benzinga took to Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to poll our followers.

What Happened: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook shared his thoughts on cryptocurrency in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Conference.

“I’ve been invested in it for a while,” Cook said when asked if he owned any cryptocurrency.

Cook was asked if he owned any cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

“I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” Cook said of cryptocurrency.

Some cryptocurrency fans and investors might not love the comments Cook made about whether or not Apple will buy cryptocurrency.

“I wouldn’t go invest in crypto, no because I wouldn’t invest my own money, but because I don’t think people buy Apple stock to get exposure to crypto.”

Cook also shared Apple does not have immediate plans to accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for products like Apple Pay.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Apple CEO Tim Cook 

Benzinga Poll: Cook said he owned cryptocurrency but didn’t mention which one or ones he holds. This prompted Benzinga to poll our Twitter followers to see which cryptocurrency he owns the most.

“Which do you think he owns the most of?” Benzinga asked with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as the possible options.

Over 39,000 people voted and the results are as follows:

  • Shiba Inu: 64.5%
  • Bitcoin: 21.9%
  • Ethereum: 8.5%
  • Dogecoin: 5.1%

Popular cryptocurrency Shiba Inu won the poll and also made up the majority of response tweets to the original poll.

Bitcoin came in second place with 21.9% of the vote.

Price Action, At Publication Friday:

AAPL trades at $149.72

SHIB trades at $0.00005235.

BTC trades at $63,140.12.

ETH trades at $4,567.29.

DOGE trades at $0.2547.

Photo: Courtesy Apple

 

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Ken Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Kenneth Griffin thinks that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be replaced by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the “next generation” of cryptocurrencies. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Major coins were steady as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.1% to $2.85 trillion Thursday evening. read more
Why Dogecoin Returns Are Better Than Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, November 11, 2021

Why Dogecoin Returns Are Better Than Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, November 11, 2021

Crypto Industry Is Like No Other read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Major coins traded in the red on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.69% to $2.79 trillion, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 3.23% at $64,676.43 over 24 hours. What Happened: For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has risen 2.93%.  read more