XPeng To Reveal Latest Electric SUV, Firing Up Competition With Tesla, Nio, Li
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 7:42am   Comments
  • XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEVwill showcase its new smart EV model at the 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition on November 19.
  • The new sports utility vehicle will likely be the successor to Xpeng's current SUV, the G3 and G3i, CNBC reports.
  • Xpeng's cumulative deliveries exceeded 100,000 as of the end of October.
  • Xpeng faces competition from rival start-ups Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) and NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO), both of which have electric SUVs on the market, and Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model X.
  • Price Action: XPEV shares traded higher by 3.91% at $49.44 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

