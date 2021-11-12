 Skip to main content

Here's How Much Rivian CEO's Stake Is Worth As EV Maker Extends Gains For 2nd Straight Day
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2021 4:44am   Comments
Here's How Much Rivian CEO's Stake Is Worth As EV Maker Extends Gains For 2nd Straight Day

Rivian Automotive Inc’s (NASDAQ: RIVN) founder and CEO RJ Scaringe’s stake in the electric vehicle startup is worth $2.16 billion after shares of the company soared about 58% in the first two days of its trading.

What Happened: Scaringe owns 17.6 million shares in the electric vehicle startup that he founded in 2009.

Scaringe owns 1.1% of Rivian’s Class A shares and 100% of the Irvine, California-based Rivian’s Class B shares, the company had revealed in its filings. 

See Also: Here's How Much Ford And Amazon Made On Rivian's Stock Debut

Why It Matters: Rivian has so far delivered only 156 electric vehicles but has secured a higher valuation than legacy rivals Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM). 

In spite of being at a nascent stage in terms of production, Rivian valuation surpassed $100 billion on the first day of trading.

For comparison, GM’s market cap climbed to $89.7 billion on Thursday, while Ford ended the day with a $78 billion market cap.

See Also: Cathie Wood Backs Elon Musk's Stock Sales, Says Tesla Selloff 'Nothing But A Blip,' Wouldn't Buy Rivian At Current Levels

Rivian is currently looking to ramp up production and aims to launch more electric models and build at least 1 million electric cars before 2030.

Investors Ford and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) own 13% and 20% stake worth $12.6 billion and $19.7 billion in Rivian, as of Thursday’s close, as per a CNBC report.  

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) had a market cap of $2 billion when it was listed in 2010, as per the report.

Price Action: Rivian shares closed 22.10% higher at $122.99 a share on Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Richard Truesdell via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs RJ ScaringeNews Education Tech General Best of Benzinga

