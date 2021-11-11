 Skip to main content

Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 2:08pm   Comments
Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of solar and clean energy companies, including Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) are trading higher as stocks rebound. The sector is possibly moving higher in anticipation of the Biden Administration's infrastructure and climate plans.

Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also trading higher on Monday as investors weighed US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals.

Enphase Energy delivers energy management technology for the solar industry.

Enphase Energy has a 52-week high of $252.05 and a 52-week low of $108.88.

