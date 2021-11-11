 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Affirm, GoPro, Macy's, GM, ContextLogic Or Bumble?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 10:29am   Comments
Share:
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) with a Neutral and raised the price target from $105 to $150.

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained Affirm with an Outperform and raised the price target from $130 to $175.

Affirm is trading higher by 25% at $166.88.

See Also: Why Affirm Shares Are Rising

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring upgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $9.8 to $11.

GoPro is trading higher by 3.5% at $10.02.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $24 to $33.

Macy's is trading higher by 0.6% at $29.99.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $80 to $75.

GM is trading higher by 0.8% at $59.74.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $15 to $12.

ContextLogic is trading higher by 0.4% at $5.12.

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $65 to $55.

Bumble is trading lower by 13.6% at $41.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BYNDPiper SandlerMaintains72.0
PINSCitigroupMaintains48.0
PTONCitigroupMaintains55.0
WHDCitigroupMaintains50.0
WRKCitigroupMaintains60.0
